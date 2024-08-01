Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Lowered to $195.00 at Truist Financial

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $178.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Paylocity from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Paylocity from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $187.59.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Paylocity stock opened at $150.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $129.94 and a 1 year high of $230.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.88.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.29. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $401.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $7,054,384.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,745,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,979,738.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total transaction of $45,919.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,751 shares in the company, valued at $659,106.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $7,054,384.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,745,022 shares in the company, valued at $248,979,738.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,173 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,388. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Paylocity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,833,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,518,176,000 after buying an additional 278,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,158,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Paylocity by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,396,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,895,000 after purchasing an additional 621,946 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,211,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,637,000 after purchasing an additional 658,057 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 810,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,840,000 after buying an additional 172,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

