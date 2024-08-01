PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Announces Earnings Results

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PayPal Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.58.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

