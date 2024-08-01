PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $71.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.03.

Shares of PYPL opened at $65.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.93 and a 200-day moving average of $62.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $749,561,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,449,000 after buying an additional 265,116 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,103,000 after buying an additional 904,804 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PayPal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,668,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,283,000 after acquiring an additional 61,384 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,046,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,789,000 after acquiring an additional 146,643 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

