PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading 4.2% Higher Following Earnings Beat

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $66.99 and last traded at $66.69. 7,523,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 14,500,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.00.

The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. William Blair lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.03.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in PayPal by 1,194.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in PayPal by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

