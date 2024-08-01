PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Upgraded by Argus to Buy

Argus upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PYPL. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Mizuho upgraded PayPal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.03.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $65.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

