PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

PDD Price Performance

Shares of PDD stock opened at $128.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $177.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. PDD has a twelve month low of $75.44 and a twelve month high of $164.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.65.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.19. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that PDD will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in PDD in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 1,106.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in PDD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Stories

