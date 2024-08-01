Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Stock Position Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 60.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,234 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $467,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $111,006.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at $53,118.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Price Performance

PGC stock opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.96.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $100.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.80 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 5.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

