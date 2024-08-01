Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

PSO opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. Pearson has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $13.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,239,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,526,000 after purchasing an additional 142,801 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Pearson by 9,603.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 39,375 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 296,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 26,411 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

