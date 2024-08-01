Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $83.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Pegasystems traded as high as $72.74 and last traded at $71.36, with a volume of 42840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.70.

PEGA has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pegasystems from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pegasystems from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

In related news, Director Richard H. Jones 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $45,277.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,064.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard H. Jones 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,752 shares of company stock worth $294,838 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 64.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Pegasystems by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

