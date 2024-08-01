Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock Rating Upgraded by William Blair

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PEGA. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

Pegasystems stock opened at $69.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.36. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $72.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Jones 20,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sharon T. Rowlands bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.63 per share, with a total value of $504,218.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,966.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Jones 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,752 shares of company stock worth $294,838. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 64.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Pegasystems by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Pegasystems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

