Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Upgraded to “Outperform” by JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PEGA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair upgraded Pegasystems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pegasystems from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.44.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $69.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.03 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.78 and its 200 day moving average is $59.36. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $72.74.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $45,277.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,064.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $45,277.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,064.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon T. Rowlands acquired 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.63 per share, with a total value of $504,218.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,966.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,752 shares of company stock valued at $294,838 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,784,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pegasystems by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,369,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,067,000 after acquiring an additional 250,273 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at $11,958,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 499,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,273,000 after acquiring an additional 218,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 625,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,561,000 after purchasing an additional 143,986 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

