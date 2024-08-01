Pembina Pipeline (PPL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to post earnings of C$0.72 per share for the quarter.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.50 billion.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.6 %

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$53.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$48.74. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$38.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.75%.

PPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pembina Pipeline

In other news, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 21,689 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.66, for a total value of C$1,098,764.74. In other news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total value of C$1,464,474.96. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 21,689 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.66, for a total transaction of C$1,098,764.74. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Stories

