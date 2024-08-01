Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from C$56.00 to C$58.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pembina Pipeline traded as high as C$53.36 and last traded at C$53.31, with a volume of 426737 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.72.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.15.

In other news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total transaction of C$1,464,474.96. In other news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total transaction of C$1,464,474.96. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$50.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,190.00. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.50 billion. Equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 3.1496556 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 88.75%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

