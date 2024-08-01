Pendragon (LON:PDG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.83

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.83 ($0.45) and traded as high as GBX 36.05 ($0.46). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 35.55 ($0.46), with a volume of 773,953 shares changing hands.
Pendragon Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £618.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1,185.00 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 35.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.97.
About Pendragon
Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. Its UK Motor segment includes sale and servicing of vehicles in the UK; Software segment includes Licencing of Software as a Service to global automotive business users; and Leasing segment includes provision of fleet and contract hire.
