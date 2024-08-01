PENN Entertainment (PENN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect PENN Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. On average, analysts expect PENN Entertainment to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $19.97 on Thursday. PENN Entertainment has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $29.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average is $18.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.03.

In related news, CFO Felicia Hendrix purchased 16,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,180.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 16,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,180.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Handler bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $597,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 283,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,743. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 76,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,949. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

