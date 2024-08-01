PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Receives $107.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 16,465 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,493,869.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,574,218.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $920,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,308,804.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 16,465 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,493,869.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,574,218.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,865 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,169 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1,529.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16,300.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $98.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $62.15 and a 12-month high of $105.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.47.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $406.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.64 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 13.13%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

