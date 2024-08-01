Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.87.

PNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Pentair from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other Pentair news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David A. /Wi Jones 2,004 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,847,000 after buying an additional 23,494 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $2,908,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pentair by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 185,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,820,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $921,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $173,280,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair stock opened at $87.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21. Pentair has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $89.63.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pentair will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

