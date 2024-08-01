Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Penumbra from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $289.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Penumbra from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.60.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $167.09 on Wednesday. Penumbra has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $310.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.96 and a 200-day moving average of $215.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 70.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $3,014,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,440,130.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $3,014,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,440,130.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.90, for a total transaction of $113,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,428,404 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Penumbra by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,681,000 after purchasing an additional 32,557 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 131.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,084,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,060,000 after acquiring an additional 616,700 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Penumbra by 12.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,066,000 after purchasing an additional 90,444 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth about $85,222,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

