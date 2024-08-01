Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PEN. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $232.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Penumbra from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $289.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Penumbra from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut Penumbra from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.60.

Penumbra Stock Performance

NYSE:PEN opened at $167.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $310.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.50, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.24 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penumbra will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $3,037,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 927,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,853,906.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $124,446.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,168,046.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $3,037,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 927,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,853,906.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,428,404. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter valued at about $396,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter valued at $9,810,000. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Penumbra during the second quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Penumbra by 11.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 210,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,819,000 after acquiring an additional 21,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

See Also

