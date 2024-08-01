Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $150.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $289.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded Penumbra from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $193.60.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $167.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $310.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.24 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Penumbra will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $124,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,168,046.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $30,598.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,005 shares in the company, valued at $180,889.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $124,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,168,046.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,970 shares of company stock worth $6,428,404 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Penumbra by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

