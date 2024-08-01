Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTAU) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTAU – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.17 and last traded at $11.00. 1,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Perception Capital Corp. III Stock Up 1.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80.

Institutional Trading of Perception Capital Corp. III

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perception Capital Corp. III stock. Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTAU – Free Report) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Perception Capital Corp. III were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Perception Capital Corp. III Company Profile

Perception Capital Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was formerly known as Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Perception Capital Corp.

