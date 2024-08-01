Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stake Lifted by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 9.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.7% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 36,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 57,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.92. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRDO. StockNews.com cut Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Perdoceo Education from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

