Perfect Moment Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 6th (NASDAQ:PMNT)

Perfect Moment’s (NASDAQ:PMNT – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, August 6th. Perfect Moment had issued 1,334,000 shares in its public offering on February 8th. The total size of the offering was $8,004,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, ThinkEquity started coverage on Perfect Moment in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Get Perfect Moment alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Perfect Moment

Perfect Moment Stock Up 1.2 %

Perfect Moment stock opened at $2.04 on Thursday. Perfect Moment has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22.

Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 1st. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.84 million for the quarter.

Perfect Moment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perfect Moment Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fashion brand that offers ski, surf, and activewear collections under the brand name of Perfect Moment. It offers skiwear, outerwear, swimwear and activewear for women, men, and children. The company sells its collections directly to customers through e-commerce and to wholesale accounts, as well as through other sales partnerships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perfect Moment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perfect Moment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.