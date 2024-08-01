Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,200 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 7,281 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $6,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,054,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $78,718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,913,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,527,096 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,606,782,000 after purchasing an additional 100,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.57.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 3.8 %

Performance Food Group stock opened at $68.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $52.92 and a 12-month high of $78.54.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.