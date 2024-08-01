Permian Resources Co. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:PR)

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Permian Resources in a report issued on Monday, July 29th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Permian Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Permian Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of PR stock opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83. Permian Resources has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after buying an additional 554,694 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $746,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $1,904,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 351,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 149,851 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 830,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 78,146 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Permian Resources news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 21.82%.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

