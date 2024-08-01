Permian Resources Co. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:PR)

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PRFree Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Permian Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 29th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Permian Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Permian Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PR. Raymond James assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of PR stock opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. Permian Resources has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.83. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 4.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter worth $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

