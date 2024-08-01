PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) vs. Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Free Report) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Viking Energy Group and PermRock Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Energy Group N/A N/A N/A PermRock Royalty Trust 84.70% 6.74% 6.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.7% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Viking Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viking Energy Group and PermRock Royalty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Energy Group $24.04 million 4.00 -$15.43 million N/A N/A PermRock Royalty Trust $7.19 million 6.89 $6.26 million $0.42 9.69

PermRock Royalty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viking Energy Group.

Summary

PermRock Royalty Trust beats Viking Energy Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Production and Power Generation. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity. The company also engages in developing, patent pending, electric transmission, and distribution of open conductor detection systems to detect a break in a transmission line, distribution line, or coupling failure. The company owns oil and gas leases in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc. and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc. in March 2017. Viking Energy Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Viking Energy Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Camber Energy, Inc.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

