Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $23.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 31.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 1.5 %

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.0288 dividend. This represents a yield of 16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PBR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Stories

