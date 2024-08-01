Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PMGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.330-6.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PM opened at $115.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $179.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.94. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $116.27.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.80.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Earnings History and Estimates for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

