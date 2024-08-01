Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Increased to $162.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus restated a buy rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.23.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $145.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $107.41 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.76.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,741,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,669 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,451,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,226 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,422,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,189,035,000 after acquiring an additional 402,925 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 41.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,453,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $889,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,722 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $559,435,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

