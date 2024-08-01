PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,408,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,769 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.84% of PHINIA worth $207,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of PHINIA by 816.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in PHINIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PHINIA in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHINIA stock opened at $44.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. PHINIA Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $47.51.

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.27). PHINIA had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

In other PHINIA news, VP Robert Boyle sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $80,011.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,470.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

