Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $511.21

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 511.21 ($6.58) and traded as high as GBX 547.50 ($7.04). Phoenix Group shares last traded at GBX 547 ($7.04), with a volume of 1,769,990 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have commented on PHNX. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 739 ($9.51) to GBX 650 ($8.36) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 445 ($5.72) to GBX 525 ($6.75) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 614.60 ($7.91).
Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through five segments: Retirement Solutions, Pensions & Savings, With-Profits, SunLife & Protection, and Europe & Other. It provides a range of savings and retirement income products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.
