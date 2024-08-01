Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Barclays

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PINS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Get Pinterest alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Pinterest

Pinterest Stock Down 14.5 %

PINS opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $168,795.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,470 shares in the company, valued at $8,317,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $168,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,470 shares in the company, valued at $8,317,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $81,711.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,304 in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $604,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 10.2% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 101,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.