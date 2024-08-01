Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PINS. Loop Capital raised their target price on Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pinterest from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.07.

Pinterest Stock Down 14.5 %

PINS stock opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $81,711.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,250 shares of company stock worth $2,191,304 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $241,229,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,188.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,989,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pinterest by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,580,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134,776 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,925 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,569,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

