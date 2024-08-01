Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.07.

Shares of PINS opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 152.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $168,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,317,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,040.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $168,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,317,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,304. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 157.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 71.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

