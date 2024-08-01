Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PINS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.07.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Pinterest stock opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 152.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $168,795.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,470 shares in the company, valued at $8,317,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $168,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 189,470 shares in the company, valued at $8,317,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,304 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 62,117 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 396.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 19,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $926,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

