Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PESXQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. Pioneer Energy Services shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 464,700 shares trading hands.
Pioneer Energy Services Stock Up 5.6 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.
Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile
Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer Energy Services
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.