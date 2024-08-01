Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $485.00 target price on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Microsoft from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $487.33.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT stock opened at $418.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $440.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.43. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $309.45 and a 12 month high of $468.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at $19,686,433. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 4,239 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

