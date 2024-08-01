PJT Partners Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.35 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of PJT Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.00. The consensus estimate for PJT Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.93 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on PJT Partners from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PJT Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

NYSE:PJT opened at $133.04 on Thursday. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $71.47 and a twelve month high of $136.90. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 11,553.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 510,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,120,000 after acquiring an additional 505,712 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,429,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,513,000 after buying an additional 317,437 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PJT Partners by 934.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after acquiring an additional 117,322 shares during the period. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth $8,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

