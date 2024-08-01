Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Plains GP by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Plains GP by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PAGP opened at $19.10 on Thursday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.01.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.11.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

