Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $16.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.48 million. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 15.21%. On average, analysts expect Portman Ridge Finance to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTMN opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $184.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.01. Portman Ridge Finance has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.90%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.27%.

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

