Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on August 30th

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.

Postal Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.5% annually over the last three years. Postal Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 600.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 114.3%.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE PSTL opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $338.24 million, a PE ratio of 149.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PSTL

Insider Transactions at Postal Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 8,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $115,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,862. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 8,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,862. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $140,200.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 223,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,740.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 17,563 shares of company stock worth $230,496. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.