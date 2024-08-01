Power Co. of Canada (POW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.13 per share for the quarter.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$2.73 billion during the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 7.84%.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

TSE:POW opened at C$39.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.63. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$32.33 and a 1-year high of C$40.59. The company has a current ratio of 90.10, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.88. The stock has a market cap of C$23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Power Co. of Canada Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.88%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on POW shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.06.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

