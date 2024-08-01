Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 16.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of POWI opened at $73.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 79.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.11. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $97.37.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.98 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

In other news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $384,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,861,045.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,861,045.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 1,837 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $140,640.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,749.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,667 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

