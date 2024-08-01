Powerfleet (AIOT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Powerfleet Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AIOT stock opened at $4.53 on Thursday. Powerfleet has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $5.67.

Powerfleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

