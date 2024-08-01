Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Receives $10.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised Precigen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.
PGEN opened at $1.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. Precigen has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $383.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.73.
Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 65.36% and a negative net margin of 1,781.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Precigen will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Precigen
Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.
