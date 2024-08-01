Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Receives $10.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised Precigen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Precigen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Precigen

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Precigen Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Precigen by 338.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 22,227 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC grew its holdings in Precigen by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 519,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 94,475 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Precigen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter worth $407,000. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGEN opened at $1.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. Precigen has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $383.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.73.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 65.36% and a negative net margin of 1,781.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Precigen will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Precigen

(Get Free Report

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.