Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Sets New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $78.95 and last traded at $78.93, with a volume of 26147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.98.

The oil and gas company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $2.06. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $429.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Precision Drilling from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision Drilling

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,649,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 59,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. 48.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

Featured Articles

