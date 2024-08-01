Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Raised to C$140.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$132.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Precision Drilling from C$126.00 to C$120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$127.20.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PD

Precision Drilling Trading Up 6.8 %

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Shares of TSE:PD opened at C$106.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.02, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$67.46 and a 1 year high of C$109.20. The company has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$96.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$91.51.

(Get Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.