Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$130.00 to C$140.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Precision Drilling traded as high as C$109.20 and last traded at C$108.17, with a volume of 37802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$99.44.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$132.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$126.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$127.20.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Precision Drilling
Precision Drilling Trading Up 6.8 %
Precision Drilling Company Profile
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Precision Drilling
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.