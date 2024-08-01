Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$130.00 to C$140.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Precision Drilling traded as high as C$109.20 and last traded at C$108.17, with a volume of 37802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$99.44.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$132.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$126.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$127.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$96.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$91.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.02, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

