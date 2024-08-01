Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Management LLC grew its position in Preformed Line Products by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 6.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 29.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Preformed Line Products Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLPC opened at $137.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.52. Preformed Line Products has a 52-week low of $104.96 and a 52-week high of $184.82. The firm has a market cap of $678.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Preformed Line Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Preformed Line Products

About Preformed Line Products

(Free Report)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.